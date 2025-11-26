403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
The AFRICA24 Group offers you: 2025 Award ceremony of the UNESCO-Equatorial Guinea International Prize for Research in the Life Sciences
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) MALABO, Equatorial Guinea, November 25, 2025/ -- On 25 November 2025, the AFRICA24 Group () will provide exceptional coverage of the 2025 UNESCO-Equatorial Guinea International Prize for Research in Life Sciences and the Fellowship Programme for Young Women Scientists in Africa awards ceremony.
The event will bring together participants to celebrate the announcement of five winners, honoured for their groundbreaking research and lasting contributions to human health and sustainable development.
UNESCO-Equatorial Guinea International Prize: two major events at the heart of this occasion:
• The 9th edition of the UNESCO-Equatorial Guinea International Prize for Research in Life Sciences,
• The launch of the 1st edition of the UNESCO-Equatorial Guinea Fellowship Programme for Young Women Scientists in Africa.
About the UNESCO-Equatorial Guinea International Prize:
The UNESCO-Equatorial Guinea International Prize for Research in Life Sciences aims to reward projects and activities by individuals, groups of individuals, institutions and non-governmental organisations for their outstanding contribution to improving the quality of human life. The prize, established by UNESCO's Executive Board in 2008, plays an important role in advancing knowledge and building capacity for sustainable development. It contributes directly to the goals of the 2030 Agenda, particularly those aimed at improving the quality of human life, leaving no one behind. Funded by the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, the prize, worth US$300,000, is divided equally among three winners.
The AFRICA24 Group 360° coverage and global broadcasting to 120 million households
Watch ‘UNESCO-Equatorial Guinea International Prize 2025’ live, on replay and on demand on all your screens at :
• AFRICA24 in French (channel 249) et AFRICA24 English (channel 254) of the Canal+ Africa bundle
• On myafrica24 Africa's first HD streaming platform.
• On which offers you a full access to all our programmes.
AFRICA24 Group, Transforming Africa Together.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of AFRICA24 Group.
Contact:
Communication Department
AFRICA24 Group
Gaëlle Stella Oyono
Email: ...
Social Media:
The event will bring together participants to celebrate the announcement of five winners, honoured for their groundbreaking research and lasting contributions to human health and sustainable development.
UNESCO-Equatorial Guinea International Prize: two major events at the heart of this occasion:
• The 9th edition of the UNESCO-Equatorial Guinea International Prize for Research in Life Sciences,
• The launch of the 1st edition of the UNESCO-Equatorial Guinea Fellowship Programme for Young Women Scientists in Africa.
About the UNESCO-Equatorial Guinea International Prize:
The UNESCO-Equatorial Guinea International Prize for Research in Life Sciences aims to reward projects and activities by individuals, groups of individuals, institutions and non-governmental organisations for their outstanding contribution to improving the quality of human life. The prize, established by UNESCO's Executive Board in 2008, plays an important role in advancing knowledge and building capacity for sustainable development. It contributes directly to the goals of the 2030 Agenda, particularly those aimed at improving the quality of human life, leaving no one behind. Funded by the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, the prize, worth US$300,000, is divided equally among three winners.
The AFRICA24 Group 360° coverage and global broadcasting to 120 million households
Watch ‘UNESCO-Equatorial Guinea International Prize 2025’ live, on replay and on demand on all your screens at :
• AFRICA24 in French (channel 249) et AFRICA24 English (channel 254) of the Canal+ Africa bundle
• On myafrica24 Africa's first HD streaming platform.
• On which offers you a full access to all our programmes.
AFRICA24 Group, Transforming Africa Together.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of AFRICA24 Group.
Contact:
Communication Department
AFRICA24 Group
Gaëlle Stella Oyono
Email: ...
Social Media:
News.Africa-Wire
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Checkmarx Adds Credshields As Web3 Security Partner As Financial Institutions Scale Blockchain Adoption
CommentsNo comment