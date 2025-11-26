EIB Inks Loan With Swedish Company To Boost R&D In Mining And Manufacturing
The investment initiative focuses on developing cutting-edge technologies, advanced tooling systems, battery-electric mining equipment, and next-generation solutions for digitalized and automated mining and rock excavation, with projects primarily located in Sweden, Finland, and Germany.
Sandvik has a long-standing partnership with the EIB, with the bank having financed four previous R&D programs since 1999.
The new financing aligns with several of the EIB Group's strategic priorities, including the Innovation, Digital & Human Capital (IDHC) policy, the Strategic TechEU program for digital and technological innovation, and the Critical Raw Materials (CRM) initiative. The project also contributes to cross-cutting objectives in cohesion, environmental sustainability, and climate action.
