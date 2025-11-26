Azerbaijani ASCO's Top Officials Inspect Vessels Operating Overseas

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan Caspian Sea Shipping Company (ASCO), a part of AZCON Holding, Rauf Valiyev, Technical Director Rashad Goyushov, and Chief Manager of ASCO Ship Management Chingiz Safarov have visited vessels operating outside the Caspian Sea, ASCO said in a statement, Trend reports.

The primary aim of the visit was to take the measure of the technical state of ASCO ships sailing the high seas, inspect vessels under repair, review ongoing maintenance programs, and examine the working conditions, safety, and social welfare of the crew working in international waters.

During the visit to the Murovdagh Handysize-type vessel, which is set to undergo repairs at a shipyard in the Turkish Yalova region, the delegation examined the preparation work for the repairs, as well as the vessel's supplies, provisions, and overall condition.

Valiyev met with Azerbaijani crew members aboard the Murovdagh, including third assistant to the captain Rashad Aliyev and the fourth mechanic, Rahman Lametor, as well as trainees Nihad Mammadzade and Teymur Aliyev. The chairman inquired about their daily work, living conditions, and concerns, offering advice to the young sailors.

ASCO representatives also inspected the Gafur Mammadov bulk carrier, undergoing major repairs at the Torlak Shipyard in Tuzla. During the inspection, they were told that the repair process is almost in the home stretch, and the vessel is set to be back in action before long.

Valiyev convened with the operational team of the bulk carrier and disseminated directives regarding the transition protocol post-repair completion.