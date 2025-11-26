Pakistani Prime Minister Receives Azerbaijan's Minister Of Economy (PHOTO)
The meeting emphasized that the Azerbaijan-Pakistan strategic partnership is intensively developing in various directions, contributing significantly to economic cooperation. High-level reciprocal visits, meetings, events, and signed agreements hold great importance for fostering mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.
Moreover, there exists significant opportunity for synergistic
investment initiatives and enhanced cooperation across diverse
economic domains.
The parties engaged in a comprehensive dialogue regarding the strategic focal points of bilateral engagement and the multifaceted expansion of commercial linkages.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Checkmarx Adds Credshields As Web3 Security Partner As Financial Institutions Scale Blockchain Adoption
CommentsNo comment