Brazil Eyes Signing Memo On Digital Co-Op With Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Brazil considers signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Azerbaijan to foster cooperation in specific areas that promote the effective integration of citizens into the digital ecosystem, Head of the Consumer Affairs Bureau of the National Telecommunications Agency of Brazil (ANATEL) Cristiana Camarate told Trend on the sidelines of the World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC-25) held in Baku.

She noted that Brazil is engaged in knowledge exchange at WTDC-25 and is exploring opportunities to develop the potential for connecting populations who are not yet linked to telecommunications networks.

"In recent years, we have actively worked towards universal connectivity and have already achieved some progress. However, there is still much work to be done," Camarate said.

The Brazilian official emphasized that the main priority at present is ensuring meaningful connectivity, which is also the central theme of the WTDC-25.

"By meaningful connectivity, I imply the development of digital skills, the protection of children in the online environment, the strengthening of cybersecurity, and the adaptation to the digital transformation processes required by new and emerging technologies.

One of our key calls during this conference is to reach a consensus at WTDC, and I'm confident we'll achieve this. The wind and fire that symbolize Azerbaijan will guide us on our path to this collective ambitious goal," she explained.

Camarate also discussed the prospects for the development of telecommunications relations between Brazil and Azerbaijan.

"Brazil and Azerbaijan have very close relations, and we can exchange extensive experience in spectrum management, as well as in enhancing the digital skills of the population. The strong cooperation that has developed between our countries in recent years will only continue to strengthen and develop in the future.

Moreover, it would be possible and advisable to sign an MoU on specific issues to help our citizens more effectively and fully integrate into the digital ecosystem," she noted.

Additionally, Camarate opened up about her impressions of Azerbaijan.

"I had the opportunity to spend Sunday getting to know your country better. I visited Yanardagh, Ateshgah, and the Icherisheher and truly enjoyed the city. Over the past two weeks, Baku has become a second home for me, and I feel very much at ease here.

I thank the people of Azerbaijan for their sincere hospitality. I'm grateful to you for hosting such a conference in this magnificent and attractive city. The food is delicious, and the people are incredibly polite and welcoming. I have truly enjoyed my time here," she concluded.