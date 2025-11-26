Cargo Turnover Of CIS Council For Rail Transport Member Nations Tops U.S. And EU Figures

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Cargo turnover of CIS Council for Rail Transport member countries exceeds U.S. and European Union (EU) figures, General Director of Russian Railways Oleg Belozerov said at the 83rd meeting of the CIS Railway Transport Council in Baku, Trend reports.

"Last year, the combined freight turnover of the council member countries' railways amounted to almost three trillion tonne-kilometers. This is 1.3 times, or 30 percent, more compared to U.S. Class I railways and almost eight times more compared to the EU," he explained.

According to him, the council's ongoing focus is on railway operations, passenger and freight transportation conditions, digitalization, train safety, accounting and settlement systems, healthcare, human resources, and social services, as well as scientific and technical cooperation.

"We are moving forward and implementing new cooperation mechanisms within the council that help allied railways adapt to changes in the economic and transport sectors," Belozerov noted.

On November 25, 2025, the 83rd meeting of the Council for Rail Transport of the CIS commenced in Baku, attended by heads of railway administrations from member states and key representatives of related organizations. Discussions centered on the CIS railway network's performance in 2025, international freight transportation initiatives, the development of transport corridors, and tariff policies for 2026.