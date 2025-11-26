BCG Rolls Out New AI Geological Model To Accelerate Data Interpretation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Boston Consulting Group (BCG) has developed and begun implementing a new architecture for applying artificial intelligence (AI) in geological and technical operations, which allows for significantly faster data interpretation without replacing basic engineering tools, Managing Director and Partner at BCG Anton Aristov said at the SPE Caspian Technical Conference in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, the BCG model is based on the work of several specialized AI agents that take over routine processes-from initial data collection and labeling to analysis of selected fragments.

This allows companies to reduce decision-making time and increase the economic return on projects by taking earlier actions, rather than by reducing personnel costs.

Aristov made it clear that the buck stops with the engineer when it comes to the final results, while AI simply lends a helping hand to sharpen their skills and speed up the work clock.

"Our approach doesn't replace engineering tools but rather makes them faster-routine operations are performed by AI agents, while specialists focus on key technical tasks," he added.

