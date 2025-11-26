National Digital Transformation Strategy Anchored In Clear, Future-Driven Vision

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 26 (Petra) -- Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Sami Smirat announced that Jordan's newly approved Digital Transformation Strategy for 2026–2028 charts a forward-looking path designed to position the Kingdom as a secure, digitally enabled nation capable of harnessing next-generation technologies to drive economic growth, social development, and a higher quality of life.Speaking to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Smirat said the Cabinet-endorsed strategy was developed around key pillars such as citizen-focused services, seamless digital journeys, proactive government delivery, data-driven decision-making, digital inclusion, adaptability, and a "digital-by-design" approach that minimizes redundant processes.He emphasized that the strategy aims to shape a competitive digital economy, expand smart government services, strengthen advanced digital infrastructure, streamline regulatory environments, establish solid national data governance, ensure fair digital access, and promote strong partnerships and collaboration.According to Smirat, the strategy is supported by essential national enablers, including advanced data technologies, secure digital payment systems, cybersecurity frameworks, 5G and fiber-optic networks, digital identity solutions, government platforms, and skilled human capital, all aligned with the Economic Modernization Vision and the roadmap for public-sector reform.The strategy features a comprehensive implementation plan with 57 projects to be carried out over three years. These cover areas such as full digitalization of government services, digital ID and electronic signatures, enhancements to the Sanad application, data governance frameworks, digital health and education, cybersecurity development, 5G deployment, open data initiatives, the green digital economy, and emerging technologies.The minister stressed that this strategy represents a major step toward advancing Jordan's digital readiness, improving public services, elevating national competitiveness, and building a safe, efficient digital ecosystem that meets citizens' needs and fosters a climate of innovation and investment. It also serves as the operational roadmap for economic modernization and reflects His Majesty the King's directives to elevate government performance and accelerate digital transformation.The Cabinet approved the strategy and its executive plan during its session last Sunday.The new roadmap follows the conclusion of the 2020 digital strategy, which expires at the end of this year. The Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship developed the new plan in coordination with government institutions and the private sector, following a data-guided methodology and applying international best practices, while also integrating public feedback received during the consultation phase.The strategy covers core domains including advanced data and technologies, digital payments, cybersecurity, 5G and fiber connectivity, digital identity, government platforms, and digital skills and talent development.