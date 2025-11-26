Jordan Showcases Heritage Crafts At Saudi International Handicrafts Week Banan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Riyadh, Nov. 26 (Petra) -- The Jordanian pavilion at the Saudi International Handicrafts Week – Banan is drawing notable attention this year, offering visitors a diverse display of traditional crafts that reflect the country's cultural identity. The participation, organized for the third consecutive year by the Ministry of Culture, aims to strengthen the visibility of Jordan's craftsmanship on a regional platform.The pavilion presents six types of crafts created by participating artisans, with new models and new craftsmen joining the showcase annually, according to handicraft trainer Hadeel Al-Sabahi. She noted a clear increase in visitor turnout this year, with many seeking to explore Jordanian crafts that blend heritage elements with modern design."Being part of Banan provides a real opportunity to introduce the Jordanian product and highlight the skills of our craftsmen," Al-Sabahi said.Ministry of Culture representative Diala Kassab explained that the selection of exhibits was based on featuring the most renowned craft from each governorate. The pavilion displays plant-fiber crafts from Balqa, colored flower-making from Aqaba, copperwork, woodcraft from Ajloun, and fashion, wire, and stone designs from Amman."We sought to bring together the depth of the past and the authenticity of the present," Kassab said.The exhibit also includes symbolic displays such as traditional musical instruments, including the simsimiyya, presented as cultural elements rather than performance pieces. The pavilion aims to highlight the artistic and historical context surrounding the crafts, offering visitors insight into the stories and traditions behind each item.Visitors have been engaging closely with the displays, asking about materials and production techniques, photographing the pieces, and returning to purchase items after browsing.With its array of copper items, braided plant fibers, and colorful handmade flowers, the Jordanian pavilion offers a snapshot of the country's rich heritage, leaving a lasting impression on visitors as they move through the exhibition's bustling corridors.