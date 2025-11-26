403
Ukraine, US continue work on updated peace framework—Zelenskyy
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Tuesday that Ukraine and the United States are actively collaborating on an updated framework for a potential peace agreement aimed at ending the conflict with Russia. He emphasized that the principles outlined in this framework “can be developed into deeper agreements” as Kyiv seeks a coordinated approach to security guarantees.
In a Telegram statement, Zelenskyy mentioned that he had reviewed the text prepared alongside US officials in Geneva with Ukraine’s negotiating team.
“I count on continued active cooperation with the American side and (US) President (Donald) Trump,” he said, adding that “much depends on the United States because it’s America’s strength that Russia takes most seriously.” He also expressed gratitude to all partners who have supported Ukraine.
In another update, Zelenskyy shared that he met with Canada’s Special Representative for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, Chrystia Freeland. Their discussions focused on strengthening energy resilience, repairing infrastructure, and encouraging Canadian companies to participate in rebuilding efforts. He thanked Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, the Canadian people, and Freeland for their “unwavering support,” including contributions to Ukraine’s air defense and the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) program supplying weapons for Kyiv’s defense.
Speaking to participants in a virtual meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, which included leaders from Britain, France, and Germany, Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of transparency and unity in security-related decisions. He stressed that Ukraine must be included in discussions about its own security and that broader European and Indo-Pacific partners should also play a role.
“We firmly believe – security decisions about Ukraine must include Ukraine…Because when something is decided behind the back of a country or its people, there is always a high risk that it simply will not work,” he told the meeting, expressing appreciation for partners who remain “coordinated and united.”
Zelenskyy noted that the Geneva framework produced on Sunday by US and Ukrainian officials is now “on the table” and stated that Ukraine is prepared to advance discussions with the US “with the personal engagement of President Trump” alongside European allies. He also indicated his willingness to meet Trump to address “sensitive points,” suggesting that European leadership presence could be beneficial.
Highlighting the ongoing intensity of the conflict, Zelenskyy reported a “massive attack” on Ukraine the previous night and stressed the need for continuous support for defense and resilience. He reiterated the importance of maintaining sanctions on Russia, directing frozen Russian assets toward Ukraine’s protection, and finalizing a plan for deploying the Coalition of the Willing’s proposed “reassurance force” to support Ukraine.
