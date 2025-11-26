403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
AVTODOM – Autodealer of the Year 2025, according to Klakson magazine readers
(MENAFN- Abtodom) The awards ceremony of the 2025 Golden Klakson awards took place in Moscow on October 29. Klakson newspaper readers selected the winners in 16 categories via online voting.
The Golden Klakson awards are held by the automotive newspaper Klakson. It reflects the preferences of Russian audiences passionate about the automotive industry. All winners received Golden Klakson statues at the ceremony. Automotive industry leaders and award partners participated in the event.
2025 marked an anniversary for the Klaxon newspaper. More than 25 major automobile holdings represented in Russia competed for the right to win the Autodealer of the Year award. The AVTODOM group of companies won the Golden Klaxon statuette based on the results of a popular vote. This award is further proof that this major automobile holding treats its customers with care and respect, providing professional services and a high level of service. The Autodealer of the Year category was introduced in the Golden Klaxon awards for the first time in 2025. AVTODOM was the first winner in the award's history.
AVTODOM is more than a network of dealerships. It is a community of professionals. Their main goal is customer comfort and confidence in the future. AVTODOM has more than 80 dealerships. You can purchase a car and schedule maintenance there. Premium customer service awaits everywhere.
AVTODOM Group offers customers comprehensive service and vehicle selection tailored to their specific needs. The auto holding is developing service and detailing services and is a partner at numerous events.
"The Golden Klaxon Award is particularly interesting because it provides live feedback from newspaper readers and real Russian motorists, including our customers. Winning the public vote is extremely valuable to us, as it was the people who decided which car dealership deserved the title of Best this year. We thank the Award organizers for the opportunity to receive objective assessments of our work. We thank every motorist who voted for us for their high scores. It's important to note that the core of our development strategy is high-quality customer service and service for their cars in accordance with international automaker standards", - Anna Utkina, Communications Director of the AVTODOM Group, commented.
The Golden Klakson awards are held by the automotive newspaper Klakson. It reflects the preferences of Russian audiences passionate about the automotive industry. All winners received Golden Klakson statues at the ceremony. Automotive industry leaders and award partners participated in the event.
2025 marked an anniversary for the Klaxon newspaper. More than 25 major automobile holdings represented in Russia competed for the right to win the Autodealer of the Year award. The AVTODOM group of companies won the Golden Klaxon statuette based on the results of a popular vote. This award is further proof that this major automobile holding treats its customers with care and respect, providing professional services and a high level of service. The Autodealer of the Year category was introduced in the Golden Klaxon awards for the first time in 2025. AVTODOM was the first winner in the award's history.
AVTODOM is more than a network of dealerships. It is a community of professionals. Their main goal is customer comfort and confidence in the future. AVTODOM has more than 80 dealerships. You can purchase a car and schedule maintenance there. Premium customer service awaits everywhere.
AVTODOM Group offers customers comprehensive service and vehicle selection tailored to their specific needs. The auto holding is developing service and detailing services and is a partner at numerous events.
"The Golden Klaxon Award is particularly interesting because it provides live feedback from newspaper readers and real Russian motorists, including our customers. Winning the public vote is extremely valuable to us, as it was the people who decided which car dealership deserved the title of Best this year. We thank the Award organizers for the opportunity to receive objective assessments of our work. We thank every motorist who voted for us for their high scores. It's important to note that the core of our development strategy is high-quality customer service and service for their cars in accordance with international automaker standards", - Anna Utkina, Communications Director of the AVTODOM Group, commented.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Checkmarx Adds Credshields As Web3 Security Partner As Financial Institutions Scale Blockchain Adoption
CommentsNo comment