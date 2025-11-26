403
India's Premier OT Cybersecurity Summit In Renewable Energy Sector, RENEWSEC 2025, To Be Held In December In Delhi
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) RENEWSEC 2025 is set to host one of India's first dedicated summits focused on OT (Operational Technology) cybersecurity in the renewable energy ecosystem. The event will bring together CISOs, OT security leaders, government bodies, regulators, renewable energy producers (Solar, Wind, Hydro, Biomass, and Green Hydrogen), SLDCs, RLDCs, DISCOMs, TRANSCOs, and technology innovators to discuss the emerging cyber risks facing India's rapidly expanding clean energy infrastructure.
Through keynote sessions, panel discussions, and a dedicated technology showcase, RENEWSEC 2025 aims to highlight key challenges, share global best practices, and present cutting-edge solutions to strengthen the resilience of critical energy assets. The summit will also provide a platform for OT cybersecurity solution providers, system integrators, automation & AI companies, and digital security firms to engage directly with energy operators and demonstrate their latest innovations.
RENEWSEC 2025 seeks to drive collaboration, awareness, and strategic action towards building a secure and cyber-resilient renewable energy ecosystem for India's future.
Speakers Confirmed So Far:
Mr. Divan Raimagia, Head of Cyber Security (CISO), Adani Green Energy Ltd.
Mr. Arun Mane, Founder & CEO, AmynaSec Research Labs
Mr. Krishnendu De, CISO & Head Information Security, CESC Limited
Mr. Akshay Tiku, Partner Cybersecurity, EY India
Mr. Vinod Sharma, Head of IT & Cyber Security, Hero Future Energies Pvt. Ltd.
Mr. Kushal Kumar Varshney, AVP-IT, Juniper Green Energy
Mr. Rishabh Dangwal, Director, KPMG India
Mr. Atul Gupta, Partner & Head Digital Trust, KPMG India
Mr. Anujh Tewari, Chief Cybersecurity Advisor, Microsoft
Mr. MAKP Singh, Former Member (Hydro), CEA and CISO, Ministry of Power
Dr. Prashant Atreya, Former Executive Director (IT&C), NHPC Limited
Mr. Paparaju B., Former Executive Director â€“CISO, ONGC Limited
Dr. Durga Prasad Dube, EVP and Group Head - Information Risk Management (IRM), Reliance Industries Ltd.
Dr. Nitin Singh Chauhan, VP & Head Security Architecture, Engineering & Innovation, Reliance Industries Ltd.
Mr. Aseem Mukhi, Head - Cybersecurity, ReNew
Mr. Purnendu Chaubey, Sr. VP Strategic Business Development & Policy Affairs, ReNew
Ms. Kumud Bajaj Dubey, Founder & Director, Root64 Infosec Research Foundation & Cyber Sangh Secure Pvt. Ltd.
Mr. Shailesh Kumar Gupta, ED (F&A, IT) & CISO, Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI)
Mr. Sumit Lale, Group Head of Information Security, Tata Power
Mr. Banwari Lal, Solution Architect, Value Chain Solutions India Pvt. Ltd.
These distinguished thought leaders would be sharing their expertise, insights, and strategic vision at RENEWSEC 2025, empowering the renewable energy sector with cutting-edge knowledge in OT cybersecurity.
For more details on the agenda, speaker & Delegate Registration, please refer to the official event website or contact the organizer.
Url:-
