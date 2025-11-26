403
SW Network Wins Creative Mandate For FILA And Foot Locker From Metro Brands Ltd.
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 26 November, 2025: In a move that strengthens its growing creative portfolio, SW Network, a leading integrated advertising agency, has partnered with Metro Brands Ltd, one of India's premier footwear retailers, to manage the digital creative mandate for FILA and the mainline creative duties for Foot Locker.
Metro Brands Ltd. is a legacy brand synonymous with quality, craftsmanship, and innovation in the Indian footwear industry. With a presence across the country, the brand offers a wide range of stylish, comfortable, and contemporary footwear catering to men, women, and children. Over the years, Metro Brands Ltd. has built a reputation for curating global trends while maintaining a strong local connect, making it one of the most trusted names in Indian retail.
Through this partnership, SW Network aims to amplify FILA's digital presence, bringing the global athleisure brand closer to India's young, style-conscious audience through contemporary storytelling and engaging digital experiences.
For Foot Locker, the agency will lead the mainline creative strategy to position the brand as the go-to destination for sneaker culture in India, celebrating individuality, movement, and self-expression.
Pranav Agarwal, Co-founder of SW Network, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "We're excited to bring new energy to both FILA and Foot Locker. Our goal is to go beyond advertising and create work that connects with the community, sparks conversations, and inspires the next generation of trendsetters."
Echoing this sentiment, Meenakshi Samantaray, Head of Marketing (AVP), Sports Division, Metro Brands Ltd. added, "With the athleisure market on the rise, Metro Brands Ltd. are focused on defining and leading this category. Collaborating with Sociowash, brings deep creative insight and cultural understanding, helps us amplify this vision and connect with our audiences culturally and strategically."
This partnership marks another milestone for SW Network, which continues to solidify its position as a leading integrated advertising agency known for crafting impactful campaigns that drive business success.
