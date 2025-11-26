403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Makuta Nirvana Phase 1 Reaches 70% Construction Complete In Patancheru
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Makuta Nirvana, a premium gated community project located at Eidgah Road in the heart of Patancheru, Hyderabad, has announced a major construction milestone. Phase 1 has officially reached 70% completion, marking rapid progress toward delivering top-quality 2 & 3 BHK luxury apartments.
Situated near excellent connectivity to the ORR, Makuta Nirvana continues to attract homebuyers seeking modern living, strong construction quality, and a premium lifestyle community.
? Phase 1 Construction Milestone Highlights
70% of Phase 1 construction completed
Structural and brickwork rapidly advancing across all blocks
Internal finishing works started in select towers
Phase 2 groundwork progressing in parallel
High-quality building materials and engineering precision
This milestone strengthens buyer confidence and showcases the developer's commitment to timely delivery.
Why Makuta Nirvana Stands Out
Makuta Nirvana is designed as one of the top gated community apartments in Patancheru, offering a blend of comfort, aesthetics, and open spaces:
Over 70% open spaces with greenery
Well-planned 2 & 3 BHK luxury flats
Premium clubhouse with lifestyle amenities
Children's play areas, sports facilities & walking tracks
Strong structure with advanced construction practices
Peaceful location with fast-growing real estate value
Developer Statement
"Reaching 70% completion in Phase 1 is a proud moment for us. Our focus on strong construction quality, on-ground efficiency, and customer satisfaction has helped us maintain consistent progress. Makuta Nirvana is shaping up to become one of the most preferred residential communities in Patancheru," said the project spokesperson.
About Makuta Nirvana
Makuta Nirvana is a premium gated community offering spacious 2 & 3 BHK flats in Patancheru. With open spaces, modern architecture, lifestyle amenities, and strategic location advantages, it is designed to provide a peaceful yet well-connected living experience for modern families.
Situated near excellent connectivity to the ORR, Makuta Nirvana continues to attract homebuyers seeking modern living, strong construction quality, and a premium lifestyle community.
? Phase 1 Construction Milestone Highlights
70% of Phase 1 construction completed
Structural and brickwork rapidly advancing across all blocks
Internal finishing works started in select towers
Phase 2 groundwork progressing in parallel
High-quality building materials and engineering precision
This milestone strengthens buyer confidence and showcases the developer's commitment to timely delivery.
Why Makuta Nirvana Stands Out
Makuta Nirvana is designed as one of the top gated community apartments in Patancheru, offering a blend of comfort, aesthetics, and open spaces:
Over 70% open spaces with greenery
Well-planned 2 & 3 BHK luxury flats
Premium clubhouse with lifestyle amenities
Children's play areas, sports facilities & walking tracks
Strong structure with advanced construction practices
Peaceful location with fast-growing real estate value
Developer Statement
"Reaching 70% completion in Phase 1 is a proud moment for us. Our focus on strong construction quality, on-ground efficiency, and customer satisfaction has helped us maintain consistent progress. Makuta Nirvana is shaping up to become one of the most preferred residential communities in Patancheru," said the project spokesperson.
About Makuta Nirvana
Makuta Nirvana is a premium gated community offering spacious 2 & 3 BHK flats in Patancheru. With open spaces, modern architecture, lifestyle amenities, and strategic location advantages, it is designed to provide a peaceful yet well-connected living experience for modern families.
Company:-Makuta Nirvana
User:- Makuta Nirvana
Email:[email protected]
Phone:-09646477779Url:-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Checkmarx Adds Credshields As Web3 Security Partner As Financial Institutions Scale Blockchain Adoption
CommentsNo comment