Makuta Nirvana Phase 1 Reaches 70% Construction Complete In Patancheru


2025-11-26 03:07:22
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Makuta Nirvana, a premium gated community project located at Eidgah Road in the heart of Patancheru, Hyderabad, has announced a major construction milestone. Phase 1 has officially reached 70% completion, marking rapid progress toward delivering top-quality 2 & 3 BHK luxury apartments.
Situated near excellent connectivity to the ORR, Makuta Nirvana continues to attract homebuyers seeking modern living, strong construction quality, and a premium lifestyle community.

? Phase 1 Construction Milestone Highlights
70% of Phase 1 construction completed

Structural and brickwork rapidly advancing across all blocks

Internal finishing works started in select towers

Phase 2 groundwork progressing in parallel

High-quality building materials and engineering precision

This milestone strengthens buyer confidence and showcases the developer's commitment to timely delivery.

Why Makuta Nirvana Stands Out
Makuta Nirvana is designed as one of the top gated community apartments in Patancheru, offering a blend of comfort, aesthetics, and open spaces:
Over 70% open spaces with greenery

Well-planned 2 & 3 BHK luxury flats

Premium clubhouse with lifestyle amenities

Children's play areas, sports facilities & walking tracks

Strong structure with advanced construction practices

Peaceful location with fast-growing real estate value

Developer Statement
"Reaching 70% completion in Phase 1 is a proud moment for us. Our focus on strong construction quality, on-ground efficiency, and customer satisfaction has helped us maintain consistent progress. Makuta Nirvana is shaping up to become one of the most preferred residential communities in Patancheru," said the project spokesperson.

About Makuta Nirvana
Makuta Nirvana is a premium gated community offering spacious 2 & 3 BHK flats in Patancheru. With open spaces, modern architecture, lifestyle amenities, and strategic location advantages, it is designed to provide a peaceful yet well-connected living experience for modern families.

