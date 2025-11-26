403
A High-Level Cyprus Parliamentary Delegation Strengthens India-Cyprus Relations, Cultural Cooperation At Marwah Studios
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: A distinguished Parliamentary Delegation from the Republic of Cyprus paid a significant visit to India with the aim of deepening and expanding the longstanding bilateral relations between the Republic of Cyprus and the Republic of India. The delegation was led by H.E. Annita Demetriou, President of the House of Representatives, Cyprus Parliament, who underlined the importance of democratic values, mutual cooperation, and strategic partnership between the two nations.
The high-profile delegation included: Nicos Tornaritis, Member of Parliament and Representative of the Democratic Rally Party, Aristos Damianou, Member of Parliament and Representative of the AKEL Left New Forces Party, Christiana Erotokritou, Member of Parliament and Representative of the Democratic Party, Marina Adamidou, Director of the International Relations Service, and Gabriella Marangou, Senior International Relations Officer.
The visit was further strengthened by the presence of H.E. Evagoras Vryonides, High Commissioner of Cyprus to India, who emphasized the shared vision of progress and collaboration between the two countries, along with Heraklitos Iosifides, Deputy High Commissioner of Cyprus to India.
During their India visit, the delegation held an important meeting with Vice President of India and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, discussing avenues to elevate bilateral engagement. They also met with Dr. S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India, who reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthening cooperation in areas including parliamentary exchanges, territorial integrity, and collective opposition to terrorism and radicalisation.
A key highlight of the delegation's cultural engagement was their interaction with Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chancellor of AAFT University, who serves as the Chair of the Indo Cyprus Film and Cultural Forum. Dr. Marwah expressed deep appreciation for Cyprus, continuous support and emphasized the immense potential of cinema, arts, and cultural exchange as powerful bridges between India and Cyprus.
The discussions with Dr. Marwah focused on new pathways to enhance cultural diplomacy, especially through films, creative collaborations, student exchanges, festivals, and joint cultural initiatives that can further strengthen people-to-people connections. The delegation acknowledged the pivotal role of Marwah Studios and AAFT in global cultural outreach and expressed enthusiasm for future collaborations.
"India and Cyprus share civilizational warmth and a vision for peace, cooperation, and creativity. Through culture and cinema, we can build even stronger relations between our nations," Dr. Marwah stated.
This historic visit marks a renewed commitment from both sides to advance political dialogue, economic ties, and cultural partnerships, setting the stage for a vibrant new chapter in India-Cyprus relations.
