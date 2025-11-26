403
iCAUR V27 Lands in the Middle East with Golden REEV, Bringing A New Off-road Experience
Boxy off-road SUVs have always held a special place in the Middle East, with classics like the Toyota Land Cruiser and Land Rover Defender known for their strong performance. Today’s market includes gasoline, hybrid (HEV), and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) options. The Golden REEV (Gloden Range-Extended) combines the best of electric and gasoline vehicles, making it highly adaptable to local driving needs. In August, China’s iCAUR V27 made its global debut in Dubai with this technology and is now coming to the Middle East, offering users an exciting new off-road choice.
The iCAUR V27 is equipped with Golden REEV, a hybrid system that runs efficiently and distributes power intelligently. The electric motor drives the wheels, while the engine generates electricity when needed. For daily driving, the car relies mainly on the electric motor, delivering a smooth and quiet experience like a pure EV. When the battery drops below a set level, the engine automatically starts to generate power, charging the battery and directly powering the wheels if needed. Once the battery is sufficient, the engine stops. This on-demand energy management eliminates range anxiety, requiring no dense charging network, and makes the system perfectly suited to driving conditions in the Middle East.
Compared to other regions, the Middle East features a unique natural environment: vast deserts, long-lasting summer heat, and frequent transitions between city and wilderness. These conditions place higher demands on vehicles driving in the region.
Off-road SUVs on the market feature different powertrains. The Middle East version of the Land Rover Defender offers a 3.0L turbo diesel or a 5.0L supercharged V8, delivering strong performance for various road conditions. The Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 hybrid (HEV) combines a 3.5L V6 engine with an electric motor, producing a total of 457hp and maintaining fuel efficiency. However, as an HEV, it cannot be plugged in, and its pure electric range is limited, meaning it still relies heavily on fuel and cannot drive long distances on electricity alone. In comparison, the iCAUR V27 with Golden REEV offers a pure electric range of 156km, with the engine efficiently generating power when needed. Daily commuting can rely entirely on electric driving, with no frequent charging, no noise, and no jerks, providing a smoother and more economical experience in city driving than traditional fuel or HEV vehicles.
The BYD SONG PLUS and SEAL 7, both already available in the Middle East, use plug-in hybrid (PHEV) systems. These systems can be charged externally and allow the engine and electric motor to work together, switching modes flexibly depending on driving conditions. The combined range reaches up to 890km, making long trips possible without frequent recharging. However, while the PHEV relies mainly on electric power, the engine must take over during highway cruising or rapid acceleration, which can cause vibration, noise, and slight jerks. In contrast, the Golden REEV eliminates this issue entirely. Compared with the dual-power setup of a PHEV, REEV has fewer potential failure points and is easier to maintain.
In vast desert terrain, Golden REEV shows clear advantages over traditional gasoline, PHEV, and HEV systems. Compared with a PHEV’s smaller battery, REEV’s larger battery nearly eliminates range anxiety. Its range-extender always runs efficiently, keeping the motor powered, performance high, and fuel economy strong. Compared with HEVs and conventional gasoline vehicles, REEV retains the convenience of on-demand energy and long range, exceeding traditional fuel-powered vehicles. Thanks to the electric motor’s instant torque, REEV provides immediate power response, making dune climbing and sand recovery smoother and more agile, which gasoline-based systems, including HEVs, cannot match. Combined with the i-AWD (intelligent All-Wheel Drive) system, the iCAUR V27 further improves traction and control in soft and complex terrain, performing exceptionally on both roads and desert landscapes.
The iCAUR V27’s Golden REEV is built around a 1.5T engine with an impressive 45.79% thermal efficiency. Combined with the range-extender generator and drive motor system achieving 97.3% energy transfer efficiency, it reaches an industry-leading 3.71kWh of electricity per liter of fuel, maximizing every bit of energy. This delivers strong performance with low energy consumption, and even under the extreme heat of the Middle East, the system provides stable power.
The iCAUR V27 has completed technical adaptations and optimizations for the Middle East and is set to launch soon. Users will be able to experience the Golden REEV’s smooth and quiet performance on city roads, as well as its powerful and reliable off-road capability in the desert. Discover the BORN TO PLAY spirit and get ready for a new form of rugged off-road adventure with the iCAUR V27!
