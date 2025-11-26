403
Indonesian Navy prepares three hospital aid vessels for Gaza
(MENAFN) The Indonesian Navy has readied three hospital assistance ships for a humanitarian mission to Gaza, according to reports.
“The Navy currently operates three hospital-assistance ships … In principle, all three are ready for deployment and humanitarian operations,” said First Admiral Tunggul, head of the Naval Information Service. He noted that the vessels are equipped with medical facilities and helicopters to support patient evacuation, and that deployment would proceed under orders from the navy commander and the government.
On Monday, Navy Commander General Agus Subiyanto stated that the military has prepared C-130 Hercules transport aircraft and naval vessels for the mission.
The aircraft will transport logistics and personnel, while the hospital ships will carry medical teams and provide treatment facilities for civilians affected in Gaza.
Subiyanto also mentioned that peacekeeping forces have been organized into three composite brigades, though he did not specify the timing of their deployment. Earlier reports indicated that Indonesia has prepared a total of 20,000 personnel for deployment to the Palestinian enclave.
