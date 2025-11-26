403
Flash Floods, Landslides Ravage North Sumatra
(MENAFN) At least 13 individuals have lost their lives and three others remain unlocated after sudden floods and a succession of landslides struck seven districts and municipalities in Indonesia’s North Sumatra province, local officials announced Wednesday.
A total of 13 fatalities and 37 injuries have been verified since Saturday, while three people are still missing, according to a state-operated news agency, which quoted Wahyuni Pancasilawati, the head of emergency response, equipment, and logistics at the North Sumatra Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD).
Wahyuni noted that numerous landslides and abrupt floods have been recorded across the province in recent days.
Intense rainfall and inundation also harmed 330 residences and forced 2,244 residents to evacuate from various locations, the agency stated.
Meanwhile, in adjacent Malaysia, authorities reported that 21,834 individuals have been displaced by persistent flooding in several northern states.
