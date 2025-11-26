403
Central Hotels & Resorts Celebrates the UAE’s 54th Eid Al Etihad with Emirati Heritage, Unity, and Festive Hospitality
(MENAFN- Clickon Group Mena) As the UAE prepares to celebrate its 54th Eid Al Etihad, Central Hotels & Resorts, one of the fastest-growing homegrown hospitality brands in the UAE, proudly joins the nation in commemorating this landmark occasion with heartfelt hospitality, cultural pride, and a series of memorable experiences across its three Dubai properties—Canal Central Hotel Business Bay, Royal Central Hotel The Palm, and C Central Resort The Palm.
Reflecting the official 2025 theme “United,” this year’s festivities embrace the shared spirit of togetherness and pride that defines the UAE’s national identity. “Eid Al Etihad,” which translates to Festival of the Union, is a poignant reminder of the nation’s strength, unity, and the enduring values that bind its people.
At Canal Central Hotel Business Bay, the celebration begins with a morning dedicated to Emirati culture and community at La Cruise Restaurant, where guests and team members will gather from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM for a truly local experience. The air will be filled with the aroma of traditional Emirati breakfast dishes, the rhythm of national songs, and the glow of red, green, white, and black décor adorning the restaurant and lobby. Guests can enjoy live cooking stations, henna art, and Arabic calligraphy, along with a spread of local sweets that capture the essence of Emirati generosity.
At 9:30 AM, the morning’s highlight unfolds with a grand cake-cutting ceremony led by the General Manager, Operations Managers, and Department Heads—joined by in-house guests and staff in a moment of unity and joy. The Front Office and F&B teams will personally welcome and engage every guest, ensuring that each visitor feels part of the national celebration. The Marketing Team will document the vibrant moments throughout the day, sharing the spirit of Eid Al Etihad across the hotel’s social channels.
Meanwhile, at Royal Central Hotel The Palm and C Central Resort The Palm, the celebrations will shine with equal splendour. Both beachfront resorts will host festive gatherings featuring a five kg commemorative cake-cutting ceremony at their respective lobbies and restaurants—La Maison and Waves—bringing together guests, management, and staff in a jubilant display of patriotism. Guests can indulge in freshly made Regag bread, enjoy traditional henna artistry, and savour Emirati sweets, all while UAE national songs fill the air with pride and celebration.
To mark the occasion, both resorts will offer a special Eid Al Etihad Lamb Ouzi lunch buffet for AED 199 per person, celebrating the authentic flavours of the UAE in a setting that blends luxury, warmth, and national pride.
Whether in the heart of Business Bay or along the tranquil shores of The Palm, Central Hotels & Resorts invites residents, guests, and visitors to come together in honoring the UAE’s legacy of unity, culture, and progress.
EID AL ETIHAD HIGHLIGHTS:
Canal Central Hotel Business Bay
Venue: La Cruise Restaurant
Time: 8:00 AM – 11:00 AM
Highlights: Traditional Emirati breakfast, live cooking stations, henna art, Arabic calligraphy, national songs, and a grand cake-cutting ceremony at 9:30 AM
Reservations: | ...
Royal Central Hotel The Palm
Venue: La Maison Restaurant
Time: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Package: AED 199 per person – Lamb Ouzi lunch buffet
Highlights: 5 kg cake-cutting ceremony, live Regag bread station, local sweets, traditional henna art, and Emirati music performances
Reservations: +971 4 873 9300 | ...
C Central Resort The Palm
Venue: Waves Restaurant
Time: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Package: AED 199 per person – Lamb Ouzi lunch buffet
Highlights: 5 kg cake-cutting ceremony, traditional sweets, DJ entertainment, kids’ activities, and henna artistry
Reservations: | ...
-Ends-
