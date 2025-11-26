403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EU warns of "catastrophic" humanitarian crisis in Sudan
(MENAFN) The European Union on Tuesday warned that Sudan is facing a “catastrophic” humanitarian crisis and urged all parties to allow unhindered aid access and resume negotiations for an immediate ceasefire, according to reports.
Speaking at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, EU Commissioner for Equality and acting Commissioner for Crisis Management, Hadja Lahbib, highlighted the rapid spread of hunger, malnutrition, and disease across the country, while noting widespread violations of international humanitarian law.
Lahbib described the situation in Darfur and Kordofan as “particularly shocking,” recalling last month’s “horrific attacks” on civilians by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) during their capture of El-Fasher and Bara. “Thousands of civilians in El-Fasher have been killed on ethnic grounds, in house-to-house raids, mass detentions. People (are) unable to leave the city,” she said.
The commissioner also noted that the RSF continues to block humanitarian assistance, further constraining aid operations. Since the outbreak of conflict in April 2023, more than 120 aid workers have been killed, making Sudan “one of the deadliest places in the world” for humanitarian staff.
Lahbib emphasized that 21 million people face acute food insecurity, according to the UN-backed Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, and warned that bureaucratic obstacles continue to hinder aid delivery.
She also recalled that EU foreign ministers recently imposed sanctions on RSF second-in-command Abdelrahim Dagalo for human rights violations and reaffirmed the EU’s call for full accountability for atrocities in the country. Lahbib stressed the importance of diplomatic engagement with regional actors to pressure the warring parties toward a ceasefire.
Speaking at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, EU Commissioner for Equality and acting Commissioner for Crisis Management, Hadja Lahbib, highlighted the rapid spread of hunger, malnutrition, and disease across the country, while noting widespread violations of international humanitarian law.
Lahbib described the situation in Darfur and Kordofan as “particularly shocking,” recalling last month’s “horrific attacks” on civilians by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) during their capture of El-Fasher and Bara. “Thousands of civilians in El-Fasher have been killed on ethnic grounds, in house-to-house raids, mass detentions. People (are) unable to leave the city,” she said.
The commissioner also noted that the RSF continues to block humanitarian assistance, further constraining aid operations. Since the outbreak of conflict in April 2023, more than 120 aid workers have been killed, making Sudan “one of the deadliest places in the world” for humanitarian staff.
Lahbib emphasized that 21 million people face acute food insecurity, according to the UN-backed Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, and warned that bureaucratic obstacles continue to hinder aid delivery.
She also recalled that EU foreign ministers recently imposed sanctions on RSF second-in-command Abdelrahim Dagalo for human rights violations and reaffirmed the EU’s call for full accountability for atrocities in the country. Lahbib stressed the importance of diplomatic engagement with regional actors to pressure the warring parties toward a ceasefire.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Checkmarx Adds Credshields As Web3 Security Partner As Financial Institutions Scale Blockchain Adoption
CommentsNo comment