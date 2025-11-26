403
Report shows thousands of Palestinian women, girls murdered by Israel
(MENAFN) The Palestinian Foreign Ministry reported on Tuesday that at least 33,000 Palestinian women and girls have been killed in Israeli assaults over the past two years, according to reports.
The statement, issued to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, noted that more than 12,500 women and 20,000 children have been killed by Israeli fire in Gaza since October 2023, citing figures from Gaza’s Government Media Office.
The ministry accused Israel of committing “systematic crimes against Palestinian women, including genocide, extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, arbitrary and administrative detention, torture and sexual violence, home demolitions, land seizure, settler terrorism, starvation, and intimidation.” It also alleged that advanced surveillance technologies, including artificial intelligence and cyber spying, have been used to target and terrorize Palestinians, particularly women.
Emphasizing the urgency of international action, the ministry called for sustained efforts to end the Israeli occupation, implement a two-state solution recognizing Palestinian independence, and protect the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, including self-determination, independence, and the right of return without restrictions.
Since October 2023, Israeli military operations have reportedly killed nearly 70,000 people and injured around 171,000 others in Gaza, leaving large parts of the enclave in ruins.
