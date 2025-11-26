Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Changes In The Management Board Of AS Tallinna Sadam Subsidiary TS Shipping


2025-11-26 03:02:46
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Supervisory Board of TS Shipping OÜ (hereinafter:“TS Shipping”), a subsidiary of AS Tallinna Sadam, has decided to appoint Margus Raad as a new Member of the Management Board, with a term of office of three years starting from 15 January 2026. Margus Raad will be responsible for international business development and sales.

Valdo Kalm, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of TS Shipping, highlighted Margus Raad's extensive experience in the maritime sector and management, which will support the implementation of TS Shipping's strategy and finding suitable offshore projects for Botnica.

Margus Raad graduated from the Estonian Maritime Academy in 2003 with a degree in nautical sciences and subsequently worked for several years as an officer on various vessels. In 2007, he joined Tschudi Ship Management AS, a company providing vessel technical and crew management services, working as a quality and safety coordinator. Later, he served as deputy CEO of the same company, and since the end of 2012 he has been the CEO of Tschudi Ship Management AS.

Margus Raad does not hold shares in AS Tallinna Sadam.

The Management Board of TS Shipping includes Chairman of the Management Board Vahur Ausmees and until 30 November 2025 Damir Utorov.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and offshore services in Estonia and projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.

Additional information:

Angelika Annus
Head of Investor Relations
Tel. +372 5649 6230
...


MENAFN26112025004107003653ID1110398964



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search