Turkey proceeds with testing homegrown advanced jet trainer
(MENAFN) Türkiye is progressing with testing, mass production, and future exports of its first domestically developed advanced jet trainer, the Hurjet, after two prototypes completed approximately 340 flights totaling 260 flight hours, according to defense officials.
Developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), the Hurjet is set for delivery to the Turkish Air Force’s aerobatic team, Turkish Stars, in 2026. Assembly of the aircraft is underway, with the first newly produced jet expected to conduct its maiden flight in the first quarter of next year.
The project, launched in August 2017, saw the aircraft complete its maiden flight in April 2023. Prior milestones included the first component entering the final assembly line in June 2022, followed by extensive ground testing of landing gear, wiring, canopy mechanisms, and full avionics, electrical, and fuel systems. The first engine start-up occurred on January 30, 2023.
During testing, the two prototypes performed formation flights in different camouflage patterns, and one flew alongside the Turkish Stars aerobatic team, drawing widespread attention.
TAI is setting up a production line capable of manufacturing two jets per month. The Turkish Air Force is expected to initially receive 16 units, with additional aircraft added as new configurations are developed.
The single-engine Hurjet is designed for modern fighter training, armed and unarmed air patrol, and aerobatic missions. It measures 13.6 meters in length, 4.1 meters in height, and has a 9.5-meter wingspan. Capable of speeds up to Mach 1.4 and altitudes of 45,000 feet, the aircraft features seven stations for various payloads with a total carrying capacity of three tons.
