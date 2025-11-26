403
Cuba Warns of Risks in Alleged US Push for Venezuelan Regime Change
(MENAFN) Cuba on Tuesday charged that the US is attempting to engineer the "violent overthrow" of Venezuela’s government, describing such a move as “extremely dangerous and irresponsible.”
Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez stated in a video message posted on the US social media company X’s platform that "The exaggerated and aggressive military presence of the United States in the region constitutes a threat against Latin America and the Caribbean as a whole.”
He emphasized that Washington’s actions pose a broad regional hazard.
Rodriguez further asserted that, "With the encouragement of the Secretary of State (Marco Rubio), the main and immediate target is a violent overthrow of the government of Venezuela through the use of US military force, an extremely dangerous and irresponsible action with unpredictable consequences."
He stressed that any military escalation could amount to “an international crime of the highest order” and would breach both international law and the UN Charter.
Rejecting claims that the US deployment aims to combat narcotics trafficking, Rodriguez labeled such justification “an unsustainable lie.”
He argued that the scale and technological complexity of the US air and naval presence makes it implausible that the mission is directed at criminal networks.
He cautioned that a military operation in Venezuela could result in “an incalculable number of deaths” and provoke “a scenario of violence and instability in the hemisphere that could be unimaginable.”
Rodriguez concluded by directly challenging US officials, questioning whether those urging military confrontation would be prepared to jeopardize their own lives in pursuit of such an action.
