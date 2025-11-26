403
Cuba accuses US of seeking “violent overthrow" of Venezuelan government
(MENAFN) Cuba on Tuesday accused the United States of pursuing the “violent overthrow” of the Venezuelan government, describing any such action as “extremely dangerous and irresponsible,” according to reports.
Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez stated in a video message posted on the social media platform X that the US military buildup in the region poses a threat to Latin America and the Caribbean. “With the encouragement of the Secretary of State (Marco Rubio), the main and immediate target is a violent overthrow of the government of Venezuela through the use of US military force, an extremely dangerous and irresponsible action with unpredictable consequences,” he said.
Rodriguez warned that a military escalation could amount to “an international crime of the highest order” and violate both international law and the UN Charter. He dismissed US claims that the buildup is intended to combat narcotics trafficking, calling them “an unsustainable lie” given the scale and sophistication of the deployments.
Highlighting the potential human cost, he cautioned that intervention in Venezuela could lead to “an incalculable number of deaths” and create “a scenario of violence and instability in the hemisphere that could be unimaginable.” He also questioned whether US leaders advocating for military action would personally risk their lives, asking rhetorically if the Secretary of State would accompany soldiers into battle.
Rodriguez concluded by urging restraint and solidarity in the region, reaffirming Cuba’s “full support” for Venezuela and calling on the international community to act with “common sense, the spirit of peace, and ethics.”
