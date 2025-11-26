403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Heavy rainfall floods dozens of tents housing Palestinians in Gaza
(MENAFN) Heavy rainfall has flooded dozens of tents housing displaced Palestinians in southern Gaza, worsening conditions for residents amid ongoing bad weather, according to witnesses.
In the al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis, several tents collapsed under the rain while others were blown away by strong winds, local sources reported. Saib Luqan, spokesperson for Khan Younis Municipality, described the situation as “extremely catastrophic due to the destruction of most roads, water and sewage networks by the Israeli war.” Local authorities note that over the past two years, 220,000 linear meters (136.7 miles) of road networks have been destroyed.
Nearly 900,000 residents of Khan Younis are now facing “tragic and grim” conditions, Luqan added, noting that municipal teams are operating with limited equipment to assist those affected.
Hamas warned that Gaza is experiencing a growing humanitarian crisis as a new storm front hits the territory, with basic shelter still unavailable due to what it describes as Israel’s failure to meet its obligations under the ceasefire that began in October. Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem said the region is enduring “an escalating catastrophe with the arrival of a new weather front that has flooded displaced children, women and the sick inside their tents amid the continued absence of essential shelter requirements.”
Qassem also criticized Israel’s blockade, closure of border crossings, and restrictions on reconstruction efforts, calling them “a continuation of the genocide using other tools.”
In the al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis, several tents collapsed under the rain while others were blown away by strong winds, local sources reported. Saib Luqan, spokesperson for Khan Younis Municipality, described the situation as “extremely catastrophic due to the destruction of most roads, water and sewage networks by the Israeli war.” Local authorities note that over the past two years, 220,000 linear meters (136.7 miles) of road networks have been destroyed.
Nearly 900,000 residents of Khan Younis are now facing “tragic and grim” conditions, Luqan added, noting that municipal teams are operating with limited equipment to assist those affected.
Hamas warned that Gaza is experiencing a growing humanitarian crisis as a new storm front hits the territory, with basic shelter still unavailable due to what it describes as Israel’s failure to meet its obligations under the ceasefire that began in October. Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem said the region is enduring “an escalating catastrophe with the arrival of a new weather front that has flooded displaced children, women and the sick inside their tents amid the continued absence of essential shelter requirements.”
Qassem also criticized Israel’s blockade, closure of border crossings, and restrictions on reconstruction efforts, calling them “a continuation of the genocide using other tools.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Checkmarx Adds Credshields As Web3 Security Partner As Financial Institutions Scale Blockchain Adoption
CommentsNo comment