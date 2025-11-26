403
Knesset cancels Jordanian with new law letting Israelis own property
(MENAFN) A committee in Israel’s parliament has approved a proposed law that would permit Israeli citizens to purchase land in the occupied West Bank, according to reports. The draft legislation was introduced by several members of parliament from right-wing parties, including Likud, Otzma Yehudit, and Religious Zionism.
The Knesset press office stated that four lawmakers supported the bill, with no opposition recorded, though it did not specify how many committee members were present. In committee procedures, proposals move forward if a majority of those attending vote in favor, regardless of overall attendance.
It remains unclear when the bill will be presented to the full Knesset for its first reading. Israeli law requires that a bill pass three separate readings before it can be enacted.
The parliament noted that the draft “cancels the Jordanian law regarding leasing and selling property to foreigners, which is currently in force in Judea and Samaria (West Bank), and allows any person to purchase real estate.” The proposal explains that the original Jordanian statute, enacted in 1953, was intended to prevent non-Arabs from acquiring land in the territory.
There was no immediate reaction from Jordan or the Palestinian Authority regarding the draft legislation.
Historical context underscores the sensitive nature of the issue. Israel was established in 1948 on Palestinian land after Zionist armed groups carried out massacres and displaced hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from their lands, while Jordan administered the West Bank from 1950 until Israel occupied it in 1967. Jordan formally disengaged from the West Bank in 1988 but retained custodianship over Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.
Observers note that Israel has stepped up its activities in the West Bank in recent years, including settlement expansion and the displacement of Palestinians, particularly following its military actions in Gaza two years ago. Analysts warn that such measures could undermine any prospects for a two-state solution outlined in multiple UN resolutions.
Civil society organizations estimate that roughly 500,000 Israeli settlers currently live in West Bank settlements. In a landmark opinion issued last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories illegal and called for the removal of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
