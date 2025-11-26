Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Italy Formally Establishes Femicide as Life-Imprisonment Offense

2025-11-26 02:53:27
(MENAFN) Italy’s legislature has endorsed a new measure on Tuesday that designates femicide as a distinct offense penalized with life imprisonment, according to reports from local media.

Lawmakers in the nation’s lower chamber, the Chamber of Deputies, cast a unanimous vote supporting the legislation, coinciding with the global observance of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

This development follows the approval by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s administration in March of a preliminary bill that, for the first time, incorporated an official legal definition of femicide into Italy’s criminal code and established life imprisonment as its punishment.

"I am very pleased with Parliament's approval of the bill introducing the crime of femicide," Meloni stated, as quoted by an Italian news agency.

In a separate report, the National Institute of Statistics (ISTAT)—the nation’s principal statistical authority—was cited as noting that 106 cases of femicide occurred in Italy in 2024, averaging nearly one incident every three days.

