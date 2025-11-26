403
US-drafted Russia-Ukraine peace framework is only “map”—Trump
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump clarified on Tuesday that a recently leaked 28-point framework for peace between Russia and Ukraine was merely “a map” and not a finalized agreement, while emphasizing that his team is making progress toward a resolution, according to reports.
“All that was is a map. That was not a plan. It was a concept,” he told reporters aboard Air Force One during a flight from Washington to Florida for the Thanksgiving holiday.
“They’ve taken each one of the 28 points, and then you get down to 22 points…A lot of them we solved, and actually very favorably solved. We'll see what happens,” Trump added.
He further noted, “We’re having good talks…We're having some talks with Russia. Ukraine is doing well. I think they’re pretty happy about it. I'd like to see it end…we’re making progress.”
When asked about concessions Russia might need to make, Trump stated that Moscow was already proposing “big concessions,” adding: “They stop fighting and they don't take any more land again.”
Acknowledging the complexity of the negotiations, he said, “It's a complicated process. Doesn't go that quickly,” and highlighted European interest in ending the conflict. “Europe really wants to see it ended as soon as possible,” he said.
On whether he has set a deadline, Trump remarked, “The deadline for me is when it’s over...Everybody’s tired of fighting.”
He also confirmed that his envoy, Steve Witkoff, is scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow next week, and noted that his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, may accompany Witkoff.
