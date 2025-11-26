403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Venezuelans Rally Against Perceived US Escalation
(MENAFN) Crowds numbering in the thousands gathered across Venezuela on Tuesday, filling streets in a widespread demonstration against what they characterized as escalating US pressure on the nation, while also expressing solidarity with President Nicolas Maduro.
In Caracas, the capital, participants surged through major avenues during the “Flag and Sword March of Liberator Simon Bolivar,” waving enormous Venezuelan flags and denouncing the US military presence in the Caribbean region.
Many attendees described the buildup as a “threat and attack,” marching with portraits of Maduro and voicing pro-government chants.
The mobilization drew police personnel, soldiers, militia forces, and large groups of civilians, with organizers emphasizing that the display aimed to show collective resolve toward resisting any possible US interference.
Walking among the demonstrators, Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello asserted that Venezuelans are becoming “more united each day,” and remain committed to safeguarding their sovereignty. Cabello cautioned that the country would defend itself by all necessary means, stating: “In recent times, the threats of imperialism and the attacks by those who think they rule the world have increased. Their intention is to seize Venezuela’s natural resources.”
The march occurred shortly after the US labeled the Cartel de los Soles — a criminal organization Washington alleges is run by Maduro and other top Venezuelan figures — as a foreign terrorist group.
Venezuelan officials denounced the designation, arguing it represents an effort to fabricate justification for outside intervention.
In Caracas, the capital, participants surged through major avenues during the “Flag and Sword March of Liberator Simon Bolivar,” waving enormous Venezuelan flags and denouncing the US military presence in the Caribbean region.
Many attendees described the buildup as a “threat and attack,” marching with portraits of Maduro and voicing pro-government chants.
The mobilization drew police personnel, soldiers, militia forces, and large groups of civilians, with organizers emphasizing that the display aimed to show collective resolve toward resisting any possible US interference.
Walking among the demonstrators, Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello asserted that Venezuelans are becoming “more united each day,” and remain committed to safeguarding their sovereignty. Cabello cautioned that the country would defend itself by all necessary means, stating: “In recent times, the threats of imperialism and the attacks by those who think they rule the world have increased. Their intention is to seize Venezuela’s natural resources.”
The march occurred shortly after the US labeled the Cartel de los Soles — a criminal organization Washington alleges is run by Maduro and other top Venezuelan figures — as a foreign terrorist group.
Venezuelan officials denounced the designation, arguing it represents an effort to fabricate justification for outside intervention.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
BTCC Exchange Supercharges Black Friday 2025 With 2 Million USDT In Rewards Plus Exclusive JJJ Signed Prizes
CommentsNo comment