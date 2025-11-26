403
Turkey’s first lady discusses health initiatives with WHO delegation
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s First Lady, Emine Erdogan, met on Tuesday with a World Health Organization (WHO) delegation, including WHO Europe Director Hans Kluge and the organization’s Türkiye representative, Tasnim Atatrah, according to reports.
Turkish Health Minister Kemal Memisoglu also attended the meeting, which was held at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.
During the discussions, which highlighted Türkiye’s leading role in Europe in alternative medicine, Kluge expressed appreciation for Türkiye’s pioneering efforts regarding Gaza. He also commended Ankara’s leadership in promoting traditional, complementary, and integrative medicine as part of its health innovation initiatives, and emphasized the importance of joint efforts to enhance child and adolescent health.
Kluge further congratulated Türkiye on preparing to host COP31 and suggested incorporating health and sustainability into global climate discussions.
Emine Erdogan described the meeting on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal as “productive,” noting that it covered key issues on the global health agenda.
