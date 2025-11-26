Flsmidth: Transactions Under Share Buy-Back Programme
|Accumulated, previous announcement
|1,928,488
|822,440,790.12
|19-11-2025
|18,700
|392.0818 DKK
|7,331,929.66
|20-11-2025
|18,700
|403.9580 DKK
|7,554,014.60
|21-11-2025
|19,500
|402.8828 DKK
|7,856,214.60
|24-11-2025
|19,200
|404.0529 DKK
|7,757,815.68
|25-11-2025
|19,500
|403.2961 DKK
|7,864,273.95
|Accumulated under the programme
|2,024,088
|860,805,038.61
The details of each transaction are attached to this Company Announcement as appendix.
Following these transactions, FLSmidth holds a total of 2,591,090 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.49 percent of the company's total share capital.
Contacts:
Investor Relations
Andreas Holkjær, +45 24 85 03 84, ...
Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, ...
Media
Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, ...
About FLSmidth
FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining industry. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to improving the sustainability performance of the global mining industry and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030.
Attachments
-
Company Announcement no. 47-2025
Transaction details - 19 Nov 2025 to 25 Nov 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Checkmarx Adds Credshields As Web3 Security Partner As Financial Institutions Scale Blockchain Adoption
CommentsNo comment