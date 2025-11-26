403
Trump Describes Russia-Ukraine Proposal as Preliminary “Map”
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump remarked late Tuesday that a US-prepared 28-point Russia-Ukraine peace outline was merely “a map” rather than a complete peace proposal, emphasizing that his administration is making steady “progress” toward an eventual resolution between Moscow and Kyiv.
Speaking to journalists aboard Air Force One while journeying from Washington to Florida for the Thanksgiving holiday, he clarified that “All that was is a map. That was not a plan. It was a concept,” underscoring that the document serves more as a guiding framework than a definitive agreement.
Trump explained that negotiators have reviewed “each one of the 28 points,” narrowing them to 22 as discussions advanced. “A lot of them we solved, and actually very favorably solved. We'll see what happens,” he noted, suggesting that multiple issues have been addressed in a constructive manner.
He added that “We’re having good talks…We’re having some talks with Russia. Ukraine is doing well. I think they’re pretty happy about it,” pointing to an overall optimistic atmosphere. Expressing his desire to see the confrontation conclude, he said, “I'd like to see it end…we’re making progress.”
When questioned about the concessions Russia would be expected to make, Trump asserted that Moscow was already offering “big concessions,” specifying: “They stop fighting and they don't take any more land again.”
Acknowledging that his administration is “trying to work something,” he emphasized the complexity of the endeavor. “It's a complicated process. Doesn't go that quickly,” he remarked.
Trump further mentioned that European nations are urging a swift resolution to the hostilities. “Europe really wants to see it ended as soon as possible,” he stated.
Asked whether he has established a firm deadline, he replied: “The deadline for me is when it’s over...Everybody’s tired of fighting.”
