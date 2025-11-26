Geckotech Solutions Joins Easydmarc's MSP Program To Enhance Email Security And Deliverability For Clients

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- EasyDMARC, a vendor of the cloud-native email security and deliverability platform, announced today a strategic partnership with GeckoTech Solutions, a leading managed service provider based in Clarksville, Tennessee.

This partnership will help GeckoTech Solutions' clients to protect their email domains from being used for phishing and other fraudulent activities, as well as improve their email deliverability rate.

Email security has become a significant concern for businesses of all sizes as cyberattacks, such as phishing and spoofing, are becoming increasingly sophisticated. Verizon DBIR 2021 mentions that 93% of all successful cyberattacks begin with a phishing email.

In light of this, GeckoTech Solutions has taken a proactive approach to help its clients secure their email domains and protect their sensitive information.

"With EasyDMARC, our clients' emails finally land where they belong- in the inbox. Partnering with EasyDMARC has helped us reduce spam and spoofing while improving overall deliverability and security. Their platform makes it simple to identify and correct configuration issues that impact email handling. It provides clear, actionable guidance every step of the way and has become a key part of our strategy for reliable, secure communication," said Michael Craig, Owner of GeckoTech Solutions.

"We are thrilled to welcome GeckoTech Solutions to our growing partner network. Their commitment to delivering exceptional IT services and support to their clients aligns perfectly with our mission to make email safer for everyone," said Gerasim Hovhannisyan, CEO of EasyDMARC.

The DMARC standard enables the automatic flagging and removal of receiving emails that are impersonating senders' domains. It is a crucial way to prevent outbound phishing and spoofing attempts.

About GeckoTech Solutions

GeckoTech Solutions is a Clarksville, Tennessee–based managed IT and cybersecurity provider helping small and midsize businesses achieve predictable results from technology for a predictable fee. The company specializes in proactive IT support, cybersecurity protection, and business continuity solutions that keep local organizations secure, efficient, and resilient.



About EasyDMARC

EasyDMARC is a cloud-native B2B SaaS to solve email security and deliverability problems in just a few clicks. With advanced tools, such as its AI-powered DMARC Report Analyzer, DMARC, SPF, DKIM cloud management solutions, and email source reputation monitoring, EasyDMARC's platform helps customers stay safe and maintain the health of their domains without risk.

