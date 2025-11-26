403
TotalEnergies Takes the Field as Platinum Partner of Emirates Dubai 7s
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – November 25, 2025 – TotalEnergies Marketing Middle East announces its strategic partnership with the Emirates Dubai 7s as the Platinum Partner in the Energy category for the 2025 and 2026 seasons, just ahead of the much-anticipated upcoming event.
This new partnership underscores TotalEnergies’ commitment to fostering community engagement through sports. As excitement grows for this prestigious annual sports and entertainment festival in the region, TotalEnergies aims to enhance the overall experience for participants and spectators by bringing energy, innovation, and memorable activities.
Attendees can enjoy sim-racing experiences in the festival area, along with other fun activities designed to keep the energy soaring for both adults and children throughout the event, while the public can look out for TotalEnergies’ social media contests to win general access invites for each day of the festival, goodies, and discounts for oil change.
Thomas Vigneron, Managing Director of TotalEnergies Marketing Middle East & Central Asia, commented: “We are pleased to join hands with Emirates Dubai 7s as a Platinum Partner. This partnership represents a unique opportunity to engage with communities and celebrate people’s passion for sports. At TotalEnergies, we believe in the powerful synergy of energy and sports to inspire and elevate experiences. Emirates Dubai 7s is more than a tournament, it's an arena where passion, dedication and teamwork come alive! And we are proud to be part of this incredible journey.”
Founded in 1970, Emirates Dubai 7s is the longest running sports event in the Middle East and one of the most eagerly anticipated events on the sporting calendar. Emirates Dubai 7s includes invitational rugby, cricket, padel, netball and fitness competitions, and attracts thousands of sports enthusiasts from across the world.
The 2025 season of Emirates Dubai 7s will take place from November 28th to 30th at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai, UAE.
