A 73 Year Old Man Went Missing After Going Overboard During A Disney Cruise

Police are investigating after a man went overboard during a Disney cruise. According to New Zeland-based 7News, the 73-year-old man from Melbourne jumped from the Disney Wonder as it sailed for Auckland with about 1,750 passengers on board at 4.30 a.m. on Nov. 21. The ship turned around in the Tasman Sea to try and find the man, but the search was unsuccessful. "The captain came on and updated the boat and basically stated that there was someone, a passenger had fallen overboard... (but) that they were unable to find them," passenger Mitch Talbot told news media.

“It was quite somber, and it was just a bit eerie for the rest of the day. A lot of the staff kind of took some time.” Authorities said they are not treating the death as suspicious. The man has not been identified. The Disney Wonder was making one of its last trips in the region. Disney Cruise Line announced earlier this year it was bidding a“fond farewell for now to Australia with her 2025/26 season” “While Disney Wonder will not return to Australia and New Zealand for the 2026-27 season, we want to reassure you that sailings from this region remain a strong consideration for future itineraries,” Disney Cruise Line said in August. The final local cruise from Disney will leave from Sydney on Jan. 30 after which the ship will head to Honolulu.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide or in need of immediate mental health assistance, local and national crisis lines are available 24/7. The local crisis line is 269-381-HELP (4357).