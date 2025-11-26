A 73 Year Old Man Went Missing After Going Overboard During A Disney Cruise -
“It was quite somber, and it was just a bit eerie for the rest of the day. A lot of the staff kind of took some time.” Authorities said they are not treating the death as suspicious. The man has not been identified. The Disney Wonder was making one of its last trips in the region. Disney Cruise Line announced earlier this year it was bidding a“fond farewell for now to Australia with her 2025/26 season” “While Disney Wonder will not return to Australia and New Zealand for the 2026-27 season, we want to reassure you that sailings from this region remain a strong consideration for future itineraries,” Disney Cruise Line said in August. The final local cruise from Disney will leave from Sydney on Jan. 30 after which the ship will head to Honolulu.
