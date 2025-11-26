Panama President Mulino Approved The Law On The Legal Profession Despite Controversy

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The President of the Republic of Panama, José Raúl Mulino, yesterday sanctioned Law 500, which modifies and repeals articles of Law 350 of 2022, which regulates the legal profession in the country. This new legislation was passed amid political tension, following intense debate between the Executive branch and the National Assembly. The president had vetoed the bill on September 17, stating that the proposal“undermined the profession” by relaxing the requirements for practicing law. However, on October 21, the National Assembly approved the law by insistence, which forced the president to sanction it. Law 500 establishes that the bar exam will be optional for graduates of Law and Political Science, instead of being a mandatory requirement as stipulated by Law 350.

Despite this flexibility, the ethical and academic standards for the practice of the profession are maintained, in accordance with the provisions of the previous law. President Mulino expressed his concern about this reform, noting that the elimination of requirements could generate distrust among citizens and affect the fundamental ethical principles of the legal profession. Furthermore, he criticized the fact that the new regulations eliminate the competence of the Fourth Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice, which, under Law 350, had the power to administer the bar exam. This change in regulations reflects the division between the Executive and the Assembly regarding the future of the legal profession in Panama, with implications both for the quality of lawyer training and for the public perception of the profession.