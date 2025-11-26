Panama President Mulino Approved The Law On The Legal Profession Despite Controversy -
Despite this flexibility, the ethical and academic standards for the practice of the profession are maintained, in accordance with the provisions of the previous law. President Mulino expressed his concern about this reform, noting that the elimination of requirements could generate distrust among citizens and affect the fundamental ethical principles of the legal profession. Furthermore, he criticized the fact that the new regulations eliminate the competence of the Fourth Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice, which, under Law 350, had the power to administer the bar exam. This change in regulations reflects the division between the Executive and the Assembly regarding the future of the legal profession in Panama, with implications both for the quality of lawyer training and for the public perception of the profession.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Checkmarx Adds Credshields As Web3 Security Partner As Financial Institutions Scale Blockchain Adoption
CommentsNo comment