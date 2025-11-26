Protest: Panama Metro Evicts Street Vendors At The 24 De Diciembre Station

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Approximately 25 street vendors engaged in the informal sale of food products and other items were evicted this Tuesday, November 25, during an operation led by the Panama Metro, with the support of police units and inspectors from the National Migration Service. The vendors had until last Sunday to vacate the premises of the Metro station on 24 de Diciembre Street, but were informed that the eviction would take place this Tuesday. Some of the vendors decided to get ahead of the process and dismantled their kiosks and tables before the operation.

During the eviction, the small vendors protested with signs and chants, demanding their right to“decent work,” as they claim this activity is their only source of income.” How are we going to live?” asked one of the group's spokespeople, who added that the Panama City Hall had promised them relocation to new, modern kiosks, but to date, that promise has not been fulfilled. Karina Delgado, Head of Heritage Assets of the Panama Metro, explained that the operation is carried out in compliance with Law 109 of November 25, 2013 and the passenger regulations, which prohibit the sale of goods and services within the station premises, both permanently and on the street.

“We are enforcing the current regulations, which prohibit this type of informal activity,” said Delgado, who also noted that the eviction was not a surprise to the vendors, as they had been notified of the action more than a year in advance. Furthermore, the official justified the operation by stating that it is necessary to improve the mobility of subway users and order in the area, and revealed that there were serious problems of sanitation and illegality, including unauthorized electrical connections in the area. The eviction of street vendors is part of an ongoing effort by the Panama Metro to maintain order and security in its facilities, ensuring compliance with current regulations.