Accident In Chiriquí Province Panama Takes The Life Of A Medical Student And Renowned Barrel Racer

Accident In Chiriquí Province Panama Takes The Life Of A Medical Student And Renowned Barrel Racer -
At UNACHI, faculty and fellow students from the School of Medicine mourned the loss of a dedicated, disciplined student passionate about her studies. Valeska, who dreamed of graduating and serving her community through medicine, leaves an irreparable void in the classrooms. The rodeo world is also in mourning. The young woman was an active member of the David NBHA and a renowned competitor in the Chiriquí Barrel Horse Club. Her talent, dedication, and joy in the arena were widely admired. Organizations and fellow athletes expressed their grief at the passing of a sportswoman who showed great promise. Valeska's life, marked by discipline, passion, and enormous dreams, was cut short.
