Accident In Chiriquí Province Panama Takes The Life Of A Medical Student And Renowned Barrel Racer

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Valeska Del Cid, 19, a renowned barrel racer and medical student at the Autonomous University of Chiriquí (UNACHI), became the 50th traffic fatality in the province so far in 2025. Her life was instantly cut short in a violent rollover accident early Monday morning on the Pan-American Highway. The accident happened in front of a fast food restaurant in David, when the young woman, who was driving a gray pickup truck, lost control of the vehicle and crossed into the opposite lane. The car overturned violently, causing her immediate death at the scene. Three other occupants traveling with her sustained minor injuries and were treated by 911 paramedics. The tragic news has caused profound consternation.

At UNACHI, faculty and fellow students from the School of Medicine mourned the loss of a dedicated, disciplined student passionate about her studies. Valeska, who dreamed of graduating and serving her community through medicine, leaves an irreparable void in the classrooms. The rodeo world is also in mourning. The young woman was an active member of the David NBHA and a renowned competitor in the Chiriquí Barrel Horse Club. Her talent, dedication, and joy in the arena were widely admired. Organizations and fellow athletes expressed their grief at the passing of a sportswoman who showed great promise. Valeska's life, marked by discipline, passion, and enormous dreams, was cut short.