Bawabat Al Sharq Mall gears up to celebrate the 54th UAE National Day
(MENAFN- Click On Group) December holds a special place in the hearts of UAE residents. Not only does it mark the end of the year, but it also coincides with the UAE National Day, a time when people come together to share their pride and love of the country amid vibrant celebrations. At Bawabat Al Sharq Mall, preparations are already in full swing, with yet another exciting lineup of festive events under one roof. Starting November 21st to December 7th, from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM, visitors can enjoy lively activities, family-friendly entertainment, and unforgettable celebrations.s
Endless family fun and various activities for visitors young and old await. The mall is set to kick off the festive season with exciting interactive games, exclusive giveaways, face painting, a henna art corner, and a pottery coloring activity. And as part of the highly anticipated National Day event on December 2nd, guests will be treated to spectacular fireworks display at 8:00 PM, accompanied by lively music and traditional Ayala performances.
Over the years, Bawabat Al Sharq Mall has delighted its visitors with exceptional prizes through its popular Shop & Win campaign*. This year, shopping enthusiasts are in for an extraordinary opportunity to win a TESLA Model Y! Every purchase of AED 200 made at any of the mall’s stores between November 21st, 2025, and January 4th, 2026, will earn shoppers an entry into the draw, which will take place on January 5th, 2026. And that’s not all, shoppers can double their chances of winning by shopping at any store located on the first floor.
Bawabat Al Sharq Mall offers a vibrant selection of international and local brands, bringing together essential products for the whole family, from the latest fashions, accessories, handbags, footwear, jewelry, to home furnishings, electronics, and more. The mall is also home to an array of cafés and restaurants where guests can savor authentic flavors and expertly crafted dishes. Throughout the season, visitors can enjoy exclusive deals and special discounts, allowing them to shop their favorite brands at exceptional value.
Joyful celebrations, valuable rewards, and unforgettable moments… It’s all waiting at Bawabat Al Sharq Mall, the ultimate destination for shopping, entertainment, and heartfelt celebrations.
