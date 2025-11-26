Afghans Condemn Pakistan's Recent Airstrikes, Accuse Islamabad Of Violating Airspace

MENAFN - IANS) Kabul, Nov 26 (IANS) Several Afghan citizens have strongly condemned Pakistan's recent airstrikes in the provinces of Khost, Paktika, and Kunar, accusing Islamabad of repeatedly violating Afghanistan's airspace and insisting that such attacks must not go unanswered, local media reported on Wednesday.

This came after the Afghan government confirmed that Pakistani forces on Tuesday midnight had struck a residential area in Khost, killing 10 civilians, while separate air strikes in Kunar and Paktika left four more injured.

“We urge the Islamic Emirate to respond to this attack and ensure that the voices of the wounded children and women are heard,” Afghan media outlet TOLO news quoted Abdul Wali Ahmadzai, a resident of Kabul, as saying.

Some Afghan citizens have also urged international organisations, including the United Nations Security Council, to probe the targeting of civilians, especially women and children, in Pakistan's air strikes.

Faramarz, another Afghan resident, said,“We call on the United Nations to follow up on Pakistan's baseless attacks.”

Many others have stressed the need for a reciprocal response, saying the Afghan people remain united in their stance.

“As the people of Afghanistan, we stand by our government. Necessary measures must be taken by the state in response to Pakistan's attacks,” Homayoun Faiz, a resident of Heart city in Afghanistan.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kabul strongly condemned the Pakistani air strikes in Paktika, Khost and Kunar, describing them as an infringement of the country's sovereignty and a violation of all internationally recognised norms.

Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the caretaker Afghan government, took to his social media platform, stressing that a necessary response would be taken at a proper time.

“The airstrikes carried out last night by Pakistani forces in Afghanistan's Paktika, Khost, and Kunar provinces constitute a direct assault on Afghanistan's sovereignty and a clear breach of internationally recognised norms and principles by the Pakistani authorities,” Mujahid posted on X.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan strongly condemns this violation and act of aggression, and stresses that defending its airspace, territory, and citizens is its legitimate right. A necessary response will be taken at the proper time,” he added.