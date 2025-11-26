Zetadisplay Acquires Ubiq AB And Strengthens Swedish Market Position

ZetaDisplay today announces the acquisition of Swedish-based digital signage integrator Ubiq, a move that further strengthens its position in the domestic market and expands its creative and technical capabilities across key customer verticals.

The acquisition, made with Ubiq parent company WOBI AB, represents a bolt-on to ZetaDisplay's Swedish operations and is designed to strengthen local market presence, particularly within high street retail, QSR, and workspaces customer verticals. Ubiq brings a complementary customer base that includes Axel Arigato, CDLP, Tom Wood, A days march, Vagabond, Wayne's Coffee, Vapiano, Brödernas, Hästens Sängar, Nordiska Galleriet, CHIMI, and Eatery, alongside a growing footprint in international coworking office environments.

Known for its dynamic, design-led approach to digital signage, Ubiq adds additional creative and technical expertise to ZetaDisplay in Sweden. This includes a portfolio of creative LED installations and a robust track record in consumer experience-enhancing solutions. Ubiq also boasts a global client reach with ongoing projects in London and New York, further enhancing ZetaDisplay's international portfolio.

As part of the transaction, ZetaDisplay will work collaboratively in the coming years with Onemotion IMC and Production Republic, both daughter companies to WOBI AB, whose continued focus will be on its other core business areas, leveraging complementary skills across the three organisations specifically towards the Swedish Retail market segment.

Daniel Nergård, group CEO of ZetaDisplay, comments:

“This bolt-on acquisition is an excellent operational and cultural fit. Ubiq is an ambitious, creative business with a proven track record in premium retail and hospitality environments. They add to our market share in Sweden and bring a valuable layer of creative, LED and display expertise to our group capabilities. Together we will also continue building a forward-thinking consumer experience offering towards the Swedish market.”

Mats Mileblad, CEO of WOBI and Onemotion IMC adds:

“We are proud of what we built with Ubiq over the last decade and pleased to have found the right long-term home for the business with ZetaDisplay. There is strong alignment between our teams and a shared ambition to elevate the digital signage experience. We look forward to continuing to collaborate with ZetaDisplay and supporting our customers with complementary services and solutions.”

The acquisition is effective immediately. As part of the transition, Ubiq customers will gradually fold into ZetaDisplay's enterprise-grade, global full-service offering ensuring seamless customer continuity. This will also enable the unlocking of improved innovation capabilities, evolved scalability and streamlined support through ZetaDisplay's unified customer care platform.

For further questions, please contact:

Daniel Nergård, President & CEO

Mobile: +46 73 633 57 00

E-Mail:...

Claes Pedersen, CFO

Mobile: +45 23-68 86 58

E-Mail:...

Robert Bryhn, Country Director Sweden & Denmark

Mobile +46 709-80 20 80

E-Mail...

ABOUT ZETADISPLAY

More than two decades of leadership and innovation in digital signage.

ZetaDisplay was founded 2003 in Sweden as one of the early pioneers of digital signage software and solutions. Today ZetaDisplay is one of the leading European corporations in the digital signage market and a leading force in the European and global digital signage industry.

Our proprietary software platform, digital business development and consulting services, innovative digital signage solutions, and creative concepts regularly inspire- influence and guide millions of people every day in retail environments, in restaurants, on advertising screens, in factories, on trains, on cruise ships, in stadiums, in workplaces and in all types of public spaces indoor and outdoor. ZetaDisplay is one of the largest leading European digital signage companies with direct operations in eight European countries and the US with +125,000 active installations in over 50 countries, across all major continents where we are the business partner of choice for many of the worlds most respected blue-chip brands and companies.

ZetaDisplay is based in Malmö-Sweden, has a turnover of SEK +600 million and employs approx. 250 co-workers. ZetaDisplay is owned by the investment company Hanover Investors.

More information about ZetaDisplay can be found on the group global

website or for Investor relations at or for owner information at .

Attachment

ZetaDisplay & Ubiq - Acquisition deal representatives