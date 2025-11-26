Trading Statement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TRADING UPDATE Irish Continental Group plc (“ICG” or“the Group”) issues this trading update which covers carryings for the year to date to 22 November 2025 and financial information for the first ten months of 2025, i.e. 1 January to 31 October, with comparisons against the corresponding period in 2024. All figures are unaudited. Volumes (Year to date, 22 November 2025)

2025 2024 Change vs 2024 Cars 624,300 656,100 (4.8%) RoRo Freight 735,200 700,900 +4.9% Container Freight (teu) 338,100 289,900 +16.6% Terminal Lifts 324,800 306,900 +5.8%





Volumes (since last Trading Update, 23 August 2025)

24/8/25-22/11/25 24/8/24-22/11/24 Change vs 2024 Cars 157,400 168,400 (6.5%) RoRo Freight 218,600 204,600 +6.8% Container Freight (teu) 92,900 86,900 +6.9% Terminal Lifts 90,300 88,500 +2.0%

Consolidated Group revenue in the period was €573.0 million (2024: €521.0 million), an increase of 10.0% compared with last year. For banking covenant purposes, pre-IFRS 16 net debt figures were €119.8 million compared to €56.6 million at 31 December 2024. On an IFRS basis to include lease obligations, net debt figures were €242.3 million compared to €162.2 million at 31 December 2024. The increase was attributable to the acquisition of the James Joyce cruise ferry and the purchase of another container ship during the year.

Ferries Division

Total revenues recorded in the period to 31 October amounted to €399.5 million (2024: €375.8 million) (including intra-division charter income), a 6.3% increase on the prior year.

For the year to 22 November, Irish Ferries carried 624,300 cars (2024: 656,100 cars), a decrease of 4.8% on the previous year. Freight carryings were 735,200 RoRo units (2024: 700,900 units), an increase of 4.9% compared with 2024.

Total revenues include customer surcharges covering fuel movements and emission costs under the EU Emission Trading System (ETS).

Container and Terminal Division

Total revenues recorded in the period to 31 October amounted to €199.1 million (2024: €171.3 million), a 16.2% increase on the prior year.

For the year to 22 November, container freight volumes shipped were 338,100 teu (2024: 289,900 teu) an increase of 16.6% on the previous year. Volumes handled at our terminals in Dublin and Belfast totalled 324,800 units (2024: 306,900 units), an increase of 5.8% year on year.

Total revenues include customer surcharges covering fuel movements and emission costs under the EU Emission Trading System (ETS).

About Irish Continental Group plc

Irish Continental Group plc is the leading Irish-based maritime transport group. The Group's activities include the transport of passengers, cars and Roll on Roll off (RoRo) freight under the Irish Ferries brand, on routes between each of Ireland, Britain and Continental Europe. The Group also provides Container Lift on Lift off (LoLo) freight services on routes between Ireland and Continental Europe under the Eucon brand. Other activities include the operation of container terminals in the ports of Dublin and Belfast and ship chartering activities. For the year ended 31 December 2024, ICG reported revenue of €603.8 million and EBITDA of €133.5 million.

Dublin.

26 November 2025

