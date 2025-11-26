Kejriwal Hails 'Politics Done With Honesty' As AAP Marks Foundation Day

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday marked the party's Foundation Day with a message of gratitude to supporters and volunteers, saying the party was built on the belief that“politics can also be done with honesty.”

In a post on X, Kejriwal thanked millions of party workers and citizens who have backed the AAP's journey since its inception.

“On the foundation day of the Aam Aadmi Party, a heartfelt salute to the millions of companions across the country, all volunteers, and every common man who believed that politics can also be done with honesty,” he wrote.

Emphasising that AAP is a people-centric movement, Kejriwal said the party's successes were the result of collective effort.

“This party is not of leaders, but of the people. From village gatherings to the streets, our volunteers have toiled day and night to ignite the flame of change,” he said.

Reflecting on the political journey since the AAP's emergence from the anti-corruption movement, Kejriwal added,“Whatever achievements we have today are the result of the people's trust and the penance of our soldiers.”

Reaffirming the party's ideological core, he pledged to continue working with integrity.

“We promise. This journey of truth, honesty, and service to the nation will move forward even more strongly. Your companionship is our greatest strength.”

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also extended wishes on the occasion, highlighting AAP's governance model and its roots in public activism.

In a post on X, CM Mann wrote,“Heartiest congratulations on the Foundation Day of the Aam Aadmi Party.”

He said the party, which grew out of the anti-corruption movement, has remained committed to bringing constitutional rights to every citizen.

“With the objective of reaching the vision and rights of the country's constitution to every citizen, the Aam Aadmi Party... has not only provided the common people with rights such as free education, free electricity, and free health facilities, but has also made them aware of their rights,” Mann noted.

Praising Kejriwal's leadership, the Punjab Chief Minister added,“Even today, under the leadership of @ArvindKejriwal ji, the Aam Aadmi Party is moving forward with full dedication and zeal towards public service and will continue to progress in the same manner in the future.”

The Aam Aadmi Party, founded in 2012 after the nationwide anti-corruption movement, marks its Foundation Day each year by reaffirming its commitment to clean governance and citizen-centric reforms.