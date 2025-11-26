Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Is Google Meet Down In India? Several Users Report Outage - '502, That's An Error'

2025-11-26 02:00:35
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Several user reported Google Meet outage on Wednesday, November 26. As per Downdetector, many reported Google Meet outage around 11 am. As many as 66 percent reported problems with the website, 32 percent raised complaints about server connection and 1 percent stated problem with video quality.

View full Image
Screenshot from Downdetector

