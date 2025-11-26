Rabri Devi Moved From Circular Road RJD Calls It Political Blow

The Rabri Devi has been asked to vacate her 20-year residence at 10 Circular Road, Patna, with the Bihar Building Construction Department (BCD) allotting her a new official bungalow - House No. 39 on Harding (Hardinge) Road - in her capacity as Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council. The decision has drawn sharp criticism from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), with Shakti Singh Yadav calling the move 'surprising' and questioning the logic behind the shift.

MENAFN26112025007385015968ID1110398780