IBCA Chairman Hails Women's Blind Team For Winning T20 World Cup


2025-11-26 02:00:30
After India's Women Blind Cricket team lifted the T20 World Cup, Indian Blind Cricket Association Chairman Mahantesh G.K. praised the players, calling it a proud moment for the nation. He said the overwhelming response from across India shows how impressed everyone is with the team's grit, spirit and historic achievement.

