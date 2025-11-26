IBCA Chairman Hails Women's Blind Team For Winning T20 World Cup

After India's Women Blind Cricket team lifted the T20 World Cup, Indian Blind Cricket Association Chairman Mahantesh G.K. praised the players, calling it a proud moment for the nation. He said the overwhelming response from across India shows how impressed everyone is with the team's grit, spirit and historic achievement.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.