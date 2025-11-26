Fact Vs Rumour: Did Smriti Mandhana Unfollow Palash Muchhal? Here's The Reality

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's wedding, initially scheduled for November 23, has been postponed due to Smriti's father's severe illness.

Amidst persistent rumours over an apparent breakup between Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal, social media users believe that the World Cup-winning cricketer has unfollowed her fiancé on Instagram.

A screenshot is making the rounds on social media, showing Smriti not following Palash. When the user searches for 'Palash' among the individuals she follows, it returns: 'No users found'.

Smriti Mandhana, one of India's finest cricketers, has a long-term relationship with Indore-based singer and music composer Palash Muchhal. Their marriage allegations began after Smriti was spotted in Indore during the Women's World Cup.

The couple's pre-wedding celebrations, from Haldi to Mehndi, were opulent and attended by numerous well-known players, including Jemimah Rodrigues, Shreyanka Patil, and Renuka Thakur. Smriti and Palash were obviously delighted, and their Haldi ceremony dancing videos went viral. The Sangeet ceremony took held on November 22, and the two performed together.

However, on November 23, it was announced that the wedding had been postponed owing to Smriti's father's health. When Smriti erased her wedding posts online, speculations spread quickly, and many people wondered why she did so.

A screenshot circulating online indicates that Smriti has unfollowed Palash on Instagram. However, after fact-checking, it became evident that the viral claim is absolutely false. Smriti is still watching Palash, and no action has been taken.

The widespread report that Smriti Mandhana unfollowed Palash Muchhal on Instagram is completely incorrect.

There have been online allegations that Palash cheated on Smriti. The allegation is fuelled by screenshots on Reddit and Instagram purportedly showing him conversing with a woman named Mary D'Costa.

The communications come across as flirtatious, with invitations to swim, spa visits, and morning walks on Versova Beach. In the conversation, he also admits that his long-distance relationship 'actually s*cks'.

"We meet once every 3-5 months. Previously, I used to go on her trip to relax. But the previous two years have been quite stressful for me as well," the man in the discussion continues.