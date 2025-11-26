Nineteen Injured As Russian Forces Launch 771 Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, according to Ukrinform.

According to him, Russian troops launched 21 airstrikes on Novoiakovlivka, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Vozdvyzhivka, and Bilohiria.

A total of 478 UAVs of various types (mostly FPV drones) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Kushuhum, Balabyne, Yurkivka, Stepnohirsk, Stepove, Prymorske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Zelenyi Hai, Yablukove, and Zatyshshia.

Eight MLRS strikes hit areas around Barvinivka, Huliaipole, Zatyshshia, and Zelenyi Hai.

Additionally, 264 artillery strikes were recorded across Stepnohirsk, Stepove, Prymorske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Zelenyi Hai, Yablukove, and Zatyshshia.

Authorities received 78 reports of damage to homes, vehicles, and infrastructure.

As reported earlier, 18 people were injured in the overnight attack on Zaporizhzhia, with damage to residential buildings, an educational institution's dormitory, and non-residential facilities.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration