Lavrov cautions against erasing Alaska summit talks in Ukraine plan
(MENAFN) According to reports, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday cautioned against removing the agreements reached between Moscow and Washington at the Alaska summit earlier this year from a proposed US peace plan for Ukraine.
Speaking at a joint press conference in Moscow with Belarusian counterpart Maxim Ryzhenkov, Lavrov said that while Russia and the US maintain communication channels, Moscow expects to receive an interim version of the peace plan once Washington completes consultations with Europe and Kyiv on the initial draft. He stated, "If the spirit and letter of Anchorage are erased from those key understandings we recorded, then, of course, it will be a fundamentally different situation." Lavrov added that Russia has yet to receive an official version of the document.
He emphasized that Russia is ready to discuss the plan’s points but noted that several issues require clarification. Lavrov also expressed appreciation for the US approach, describing it as the only Western country actively seeking a solution to the conflict, which has lasted over three and a half years.
Naming Belarus and Türkiye as potential constructive mediators, Lavrov rejected the idea of mediation by France or Germany. He also criticized efforts to generate hype around the US plan, suggesting they are aimed at undermining President Donald Trump’s peace initiative.
Lavrov stressed that Moscow is not rushing the US into negotiations, asserting that the plan reflects Washington’s commitment to the Anchorage agreements: "To what extent they will defend this position and to what extent they will resist attempts to divert them from the right path, we don't yet know."
On Sunday, US and Ukrainian officials met in Geneva to discuss the initial 28-point proposal, after which they announced an “updated and refined” peace framework. Although the draft initially raised concerns in Kyiv and among its allies, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later said the revised plan has “fewer points” and “many of the right elements.”
Ukraine’s National Defense and Security Council Secretary Rustem Umerov stated Tuesday that Kyiv and Washington had reached a “common understanding” on the core terms of the US plan and expressed hope to organize a visit by Zelenskyy to the US “at the earliest suitable date in November” to finalize the agreement with Trump.
